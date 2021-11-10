49ers Adding CB Saivion Smith To PS

Matt Barrows reports the San Francisco 49ers are signing CB Saivion Smith to their practice squad.

Smith worked out for the 49ers Wednesday. The 49ers practice squad now includes:

Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys last year. Dallas waived him in May and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived.

The Broncos signed him last month but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad. Denver cut him loose last month.

In 2020, Smith appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.