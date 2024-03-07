49ers Adding Mick Lombardi To Coaching Staff

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are adding former Raiders OC Mick Lombardi to their coaching staff.

Maiocco says that Lombardi’s position has yet to be determined.

Lombardi, 35, began his coaching career at Fordham as an assistant back in 2009. He spent two years in that role before becoming an assistant for the 49ers in 2013.

Lombardi worked his way up to offensive quality control coach before departing for a job with the Jets in 2017. He joined the Patriots a few years later and worked his way up to WRs coach.

Lombardi left to join the Raiders in 2022 as their offensive coordinator, but was let go after Josh McDaniels was fired.