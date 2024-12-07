49ers Announce Six Moves, Activate S Talanoa Hufanga From IR

The 49ers announced six roster moves on Saturday, including activating S Talanoa Hufanga from injured reserve.

In addition, the team officially placed RB Jordan Mason and S George Odum on injured reserve.

They promoted OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the active roster and also elevated LB Jalen Graham and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Hufanga landed on injured reserve in early October due to a wrist injury. He had already been working his way back from a torn ACL that ended his 2023 season.

Hufanga, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 out of USC. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.

Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Hufanga has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded eight total tackles.