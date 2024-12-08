49ers Still Plan To Extend QB Brock Purdy This Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, the way things have played out for the 49ers in 2024 has not changed their desire or plans to do a long-term deal for QB Brock Purdy this offseason.

San Francisco has had a disappointing season and is 5-7 right now after entering the year with hopes of returning to the Super Bowl.

Purdy hasn’t been the team’s biggest problem but his production has taken a bit of a dip, and the setback has led to some bigger structural questions about whether paying Purdy will allow the 49ers to remain competitive.

Still, Rapoport’s report suggests that’s not a serious question being asked inside the 49ers’ building right now. Purdy is eligible for a new deal for the first time this coming offseason after the former Mr. Irrelevant has been one of the biggest bargains in recent NFL history to begin his career.

Purdy, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy has appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and completed 65.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,707 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns.

