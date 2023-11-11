49ers Annouce Four Roster Moves Including Placing DE Drake Jackson On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve placed DL Drake Jackson on injured reserve and promoted CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the active roster.

The 49ers also elevated LB Curtis Robinson and WR Willie Snead from their practice squad for their game against the Jaguars.

Jackson will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve.

Jackson, 22, was a three-year starter at USC. He was a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior. The 49ers used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jackson is in the second year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract that includes a $1,465,376 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks and a pass defense.

During his college career at USC, Jackson appeared in 28 games and recorded 103 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and six pass deflections.