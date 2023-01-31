49ers Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2023 season.

The #49ers have signed 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 31, 2023

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

The full list includes:

Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago.

Newsome had a brief stint on the Chiefs practice squad before joining the 49ers’ practice squad.

During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.

In 2021, Newsome appeared in three games for the Bears and caught two passes for 23 yards.