49ers Announce Five Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have activated CB Deommodore Lenoir from the COVID-19 list.

The 49ers activated Deommodore Lenoir from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and made several other moves. Details: — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 10, 2022

San Francisco also signed TE Tanner Hudson to the practice squad and placed CB Luq Barcoo, QB Tyler Bray and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Hudson, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad but was promoted late in the season.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two offseasons. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however. He caught on with the 49ers later in the season.

In 2020, Hudson appeared in 11 games and caught three passes for 41 yards.