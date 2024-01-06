49ers Announce Four Week 18 Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves for their Week 18 game against the Rams.

The full list includes:

49ers activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. 49ers placed TE Ross Dwelley on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. 49ers elevated S Tayler Hawkins and RB Jeremy McNichols to their active roster.

McCloud, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Clemson. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived by the Bills coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers claimed McCloud off of waivers soon after before waiving him in October. McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad a few days later and re-signed to a futures deal in 2020. He was waived in July and signed with the Steelers during training camp.

The Steelers brought McCloud back on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. After playing out that deal, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In 2023, McCloud has appeared in 11 games and recorded nine receptions for 113 yards. He also has 22 punt returns for 186 yards (8.5 YPR) and 10 kickoff returns for 225 yards (22.5 YPR) and no touchdowns.