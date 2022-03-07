49ers Announce Several Coaching Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced several coaching moves as part of Kyle Shanahan’s 2022 staff on Monday.

Here’s the full list:

Stephen Adegoke – Defensive Quality Control

Brian Fleury – Tight Ends

Chris Foerster – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Joe Graves – Assistant Offensive Line

Brian Griese – Quarterbacks

Leonard Hankerson – Wide Receivers

Klay Kubiak – Assistant Quarterbacks

Anthony Lynn – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Asauni Rufus – Offensive Quality Control

Brian Schneider – Special Teams Coordinator

Deuce Schwartz – Offensive Quality Control

Bobby Slowik – Offensive Passing Game Coordinator

Nick Sorensen – Defensive Assistant

Lynn, 53, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan towards the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017 and signed him to a one-year extension last year.

Los Angeles fired Lynn last year. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2021 season but let him go after one year.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

Griese, 46, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 1998. He played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Bears.

Griese was hired by ESPN as an analyst for the 2009 season. He eventually worked his way up to the Monday Night Football booth in 2020.