49ers Announce Two Moves, Re-Sign TE Logan Thomas

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed TE Logan Thomas to a one-year deal and waived/injured S Tayler Hawkins.

Thomas, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.

Thomas was in the third year of his four-year, $2,652,092 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2017 and he was later claimed by the Giants. He had a brief stint with the Lions after he made the decision to convert to tight end and later caught on with the Bills.

Buffalo declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer and he later signed on with the Lions. He signed a one-year deal with Washington in 2020, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension in 2021.

Washington released him earlier this offseason and he signed with San Francisco in June on a one-year, $1.2 million deal.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded 55 receptions for 496 yards (9.0 YPC) and four touchdowns.