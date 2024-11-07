49ers Announce Two Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed LB Jalen Graham to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the 49ers have released OL Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the 49ers’ practice squad:

Graham, 23 was a seventh-round pick to the 49ers out of Purdue in 2023. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 but was waived after training camp in 2024.

Washington signed him to the practice squad shortly after but the 49ers signed him to their active roster in October. He was released again a month later.

In 2024, Graham has appeared in two games for the 49ers.