49ers Announce Two Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed LB Jalen Graham to their practice squad.
In correspondence, the 49ers have released OL Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the 49ers’ practice squad:
- OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
- DL Alex Barrett
- CB Chase Lucas
- S Jaylen Mahoney
- DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
- QB Tanner Mordecai
- OL Drake Nugent
- TE Mason Pline
- WR Trent Taylor
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- LB DaShaun White
- WR Terique Owens
- DB Adrian Amos
- DL Nesta Jade Silvera
- WR Russell Gage
- DB Tashaun Gipson
- LB Jalen Graham
Graham, 23 was a seventh-round pick to the 49ers out of Purdue in 2023. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 but was waived after training camp in 2024.
Washington signed him to the practice squad shortly after but the 49ers signed him to their active roster in October. He was released again a month later.
In 2024, Graham has appeared in two games for the 49ers.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!