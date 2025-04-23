Vikings Waive CB NaJee Thompson With Failed Physical

The Minnesota Vikings waived CB NaJee Thompson with a failed physical designation on Wednesday.

The #Vikings have waived/failed physical CB NaJee Thompson. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 23, 2025

Thompson, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He made the team coming out of the preseason but was waived with an injury designation in August of last year and reverted to injured reserve.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded seven total tackles and a fumble recovery.