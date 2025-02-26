49ers Believe Christian McCaffrey Will Be Ready For Parts Of OTAs

Speaking at the Combine, 49ers GM John Lynch said RB Christian McCaffrey is “doing great, doing really well,” and they think he should be available for part of the offseason program, via Matt Barrows.

McCaffrey said after the season he was close to fully recovered from his ailments and would have probably played in the postseason had the 49ers qualified. He also said he expected to be ready for OTAs at the time.

The veteran running back’s health will be under the microscope in 2025 after he played just four games due to a mysterious Achilles injury that required a stint on injured reserve, then hurt his knee shortly after returning.

McCaffrey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

In 2024, McCaffrey appeared in four games for the 49ers and rushed for 202 yards on 50 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 15 receptions for 146 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on McCaffrey as the news is available.