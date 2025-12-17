49ers Bring QB Adrian Martinez Back To PS

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed QB Adrian Martinez to the practice squad.

He just spent a week with the Jets after they had some injury issues at the position.

Martinez, 25, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft.

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023, and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player.

Martinez signed with the Jets in July 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after camp before re-signing to the practice squad. The 49ers added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Martinez has played in one game for the 49ers.