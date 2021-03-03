49ers Claim DB Mark Fields Off Waivers From Texans

The San Francisco 49ers officially claimed DB Mark Fields off of waivers from the Texans on Wednesday.

Fields, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Clemson. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs.

Kansas City traded Fields to the Vikings coming out of the preseason for a 2021 seventh-round pick. However, Minnesota elected to waive him and he was later claimed by the Texans.

Houston opted to waive Fields on Tuesday.

In 2020, Fields appeared in four games for the Vikings and Texans, recording two tackles and no interceptions.

During his four-year college career at Clemson, Field recorded 39 tackles, one sack, an interception, a defensive touchdown and 11 pass defenses over the course of 27 games.