49ers Confirm QB Brock Purdy Is In Concussion Protocol

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced QB Brock Purdy is currently in the league’s concussion protocol, per Matt Maiocco.

This throws some questions into Purdy’s Week 8 availability. Sam Darnold will take the first-team reps in practice and will likely start if Purdy is unable to go.

Purdy, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

In 2023, Purdy has appeared in seven games and completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,668 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Purdy as the news is available.