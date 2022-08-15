49ers Cut Four Including CB Darqueze Dennard

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have cut four players.

The #49ers have made the following roster moves. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 15, 2022

The full list includes:

CB Darqueze Dennard FB Josh Hokit WR KeeSean Johnson DL Tomasi Laulile

Dennard had seen a fair amount of playing time as the starting nickel corner this preseason, so his release is somewhat notable.

Dennard, 30, was taken with the No. 24 overall pick by the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.978 million contract before the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Dennard made $8,526,000 million in 2018 before returning to the Bengals on a one-year, $4.5 million contract in 2019. After a deal with the Jaguars fell through, Dennard signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for 2020.

The Cardinals signed Dennard to a contract in June before releasing him early into the 2021 season. He’s had brief stints with the Colts and Giants this season and caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad late last season. He returned to San Francisco on a one-year deal for 2022.

In 2021, Dennard appeared in two games for the 49ers and Giants, recording two total tackles and no interceptions.