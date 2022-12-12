49ers DB Dontae Johnson Out For Season With Torn ACL

Adam Schefter reports that 49ers veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

You can expect the 49ers to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Johnson, 31, was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,620,544 contract with the 49ers before signing on with the Seahawks in 2018.

After brief stints with the Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Chargers before returning to the 49ers in 2019. He’s re-signed to San Francisco on three consecutive one-year deals but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

In 2022, Johnson was limited to appearing in two games. He did not record a statistic.