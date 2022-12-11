49ers DC DeMeco Ryans In Line To Be Head Coach In 2023

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there’s a belief within the 49ers’ organization and the NFL that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is in line to be a head coach in 2023.

Ryans has been considered to be one of the top coaching candidates for most of the year, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

As of now, the Colts and Panthers will definitely be in the market for a new coach, but other teams could join them including Texans, Broncos, Chargers, and Cardinals among others.

The 49ers have lost coordinators to head coaching jobs each of the past two years, so this would mark a third straight year for San Francisco to be in need of a coordinator.

The former All-Pro middle linebacker in his playing days also garnered head coaching interest last year from the Raiders and Vikings, electing to withdraw his name from the hiring process in Minnesota before a second interview, however.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

Ryans sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers defense ranks No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 12 in fewest passing yards allowed.