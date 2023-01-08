49ers DC DeMeco Ryans Not Interested In Potential Texans Vacancy

According to Aaron Wilson, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is not expected to pursue the Texans head coaching job if it becomes available.

Ryans has been linked to Houston in recent days as HC Lovie Smith seems to be in serious danger of being fired. He spent most of his playing career in Houston and was one of the first homegrown stars of the NFL’s newest franchise.

However, Wilson points out things didn’t end on a positive note between the two sides, with Ryans filing a lawsuit against the Texans over field conditions after he tore his Achilles.

Ryans is expected to be one of the top coaching candidates available in this cycle and can afford to be picky.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Ryans as the news is available.