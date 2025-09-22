49ers DE Nick Bosa Suffered Season-Ending Torn ACL

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports 49ers DE Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 that will end his season.

It’s the second time Bosa has suffered a torn ACL in the NFL after doing it in 2020.

Bosa, 27, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

He then signed a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers in 2023.

In 2025, Bosa has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.