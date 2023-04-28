49ers Declining DT Javon Kinlaw’s Fifth-Year Option

49ers GM John Lynch announced after the draft on Friday that they will not exercise DT Javon Kinlaw‘s fifth-year option for the 2024 season, per Matt Maiocco.

The fifth-year option would have cost the 49ers $10,455,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season had they picked it up.

This isn’t a big surprise, considering that Kinlaw has missed time with injury and hasn’t lived up to his draft status.

Kinlaw, 25, was selected with the No. 14 pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina in 2020. He signed a four-year, $15,488,691 rookie contract that includes an $8,824,503 signing bonus.

The contract also included a fifth year for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Kinlaw appeared in six games for the 49ers and recorded four tackles and no sacks.