49ers Designate DL Kevin Givens To Return From Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers officially designated DL Kevin Givens to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens a 21-day window for Givens to practice before being activated.

Givens, 24, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Penn State and was activated from their practice squad in December during his rookie season.

In 2020, Givens appeared in 13 games and recorded 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.