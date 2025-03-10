49ers & Dolphins Have Made Offers To EDGE Joey Bosa

Mike Silver of The Athletic reports that both the 49ers and Dolphins have each made offers to free agent EDGE Joey Bosa.

According to Silver, both offers are in the “same relative price range” which would pay Bosa less than $10 million for the 2025 season.

Bosa, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He has one year remaining on that deal and is scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles.

In 2024, Bosa appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, recording 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.