49ers Elevate DT Akeem Spence To Active Roster

The San Francisco 49ers officially elevated DT Akeem Spence to their active roster on Saturday for Week 3.
Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.
The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.
From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars, Patriots, Commanders and Broncos before the 49ers signed him to a contract this past August. He was later added to their practice squad.
In 2021, Spence appeared in one game for the Commanders but recorded no stats.
