49ers Elevate RB Brian Hill & S Jarrod Wilson To Active Roster

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Brian Hill and S Jarrod Wilson to their active roster.

Hill, 26, is a former fifth-round by the Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. He signed a four-year, $2.66 million contract but was added to their practice squad during his rookie season.

The Bengals signed him off Atlanta’s taxi squad in 2017 but he was cut loose the following preseason. He returned to the Falcons the following years and played out the 2020 season under a restricted tender.

He caught on with the Titans in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland released him last month and he just recently signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad.

In 2020, Hill appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and rushed for 465 yards on 100 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 25 receptions for 199 yards receiving and one touchdown.