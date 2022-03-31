49ers Exercise FB Kyle Juszczyk’s Contract Option

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have picked up FB Kyle Juszczyk’s contract options for 2023 through 2025.

Pelissero notes that Juszcyk will be owed $3.775 million in 2022 and make an additional $1.25 million fully guaranteed in 2023.

Juszczyk, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

He re-signed to a five-year deal worth up to $27 million deal in March of last year and is entering the second year of his deal.

In 2021, Juszczyk appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded eight rushing attempts for 22 yards (2.8 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 30 receptions for 296 yards (9.9 YPC) and one touchdown.