49ers Expect LT Trent Williams Back In 2025

49ers GM John Lynch said LT Trent Williams is in the plans for San Francisco in 2025 and is not considering retirement, per Matt Barrows.

Lynch added the ankle injury that shelved Williams for the 2024 season is clearing up and not expected to hold the veteran back next season.

Getting Williams back is big for the 49ers, who are entering a transition period this coming season.

Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024 when he agreed to a revised three-year, $82.66 million deal.

In 2024, Williams appeared in and started 10 games for the 49ers at left tackle.