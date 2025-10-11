49ers Expected To Call Bengals Regarding Trade For DE Trey Hendrickson?

Dianna Russini says in her latest article that she expects the 49ers to call the Bengals regarding a trade for DE Trey Hendrickson.

San Francisco lost DE Nick Bosa for the season, and Russini adds that the team has been canvassing the pass rusher market, looking for a potential replacement.

Hendrickson has long been considered a trade candidate, but he remained with the Bengals and eventually agreed to a revised one-year contract that included a sizeable raise for the 2025 season.

Hendrickson’s new contract is worth $30 million for the 2025 season, which is a $14 million raise. Hendrickson will also be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

It was recently reported that the Packers discussed trading for him before trading for DE Micah Parsons.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in all five games for the Bengals and recorded 10 tackles and four sacks.