49ers Expected To Re-Sign CB K’Waun Williams

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are expected to re-sign CB K’Waun Williams to a one-year deal following his recent visit with the Chiefs.

Matt Barrows just reported that Williams was expected to make a decision today with the 49ers, Chiefs, Jets and possibly the Lions all in the mix.

However, it appears as though a return to San Francisco was his best option in the end.

Williams, 29, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2014. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.53 million contract when the Browns cut him loose during the preseason.

Williams was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears, but he failed a physical due to his ankle injury and was cut loose a day later. The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $765,000 contract in 2017, before signing him to a three-year extension at the start of the regular season.

San Francisco picked up Williams’ option last year.

In 2020, Williams appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded 22 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defended.