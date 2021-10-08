49ers Expected To Start Trey Lance At QB In Week 5

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not at practice again on Friday due to the calf injury he’s dealing with, which means rookie Trey Lance is expected to get the start in Week 5.

49ers GM John Lynch said earlier in the week that it was critical for Garoppolo to practice today if he was going to play this week.

Lance, 21, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore, but was limited to appearing in just one game last year due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up in round one to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The 49ers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Lance has appeared in three games for the 49ers and completed 52.9 percent of his passes for 162 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown.