49ers Sign S Patrick McMorris

The San Francisco 49ers have signed S Patrick McMorris to a contract, his agency announced.
Congratulations Safety Patrick McMorris @McmorrisPatrick has signed with the @49ers #FTTB #49ers #NinerGang #ISAFamily pic.twitter.com/eOY97TheLF
— ISA Sports & Entertainment (@isa_management) April 26, 2026
McMorris, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft out of California. He wound up cracking Miami’s active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts coming out of last year’s preseason.
He signed on with the Giants’ practice squad in August but was released after a few weeks. He bounced on and off the Cardinals’ P-squad last season but was released in December and caught on with the Giants. McMorris signed a future deal after the season but was let go in April.
In 2024, McMorris appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!