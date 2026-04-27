49ers Sign S Patrick McMorris

The San Francisco 49ers have signed S Patrick McMorris to a contract, his agency announced.

McMorris, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft out of California. He wound up cracking Miami’s active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts coming out of last year’s preseason.

He signed on with the Giants’ practice squad in August but was released after a few weeks. He bounced on and off the Cardinals’ P-squad last season but was released in December and caught on with the Giants. McMorris signed a future deal after the season but was let go in April.

In 2024, McMorris appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.