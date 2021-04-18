49ers ‘Extremely Involved’ In Trey Lance’s Workout, Falcons & Washington Also Attending

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that the 49ers are “extremely involved” in North Dakota State QB Trey Lance’s second workout scheduled for Monday.

Lance is working with QBs coach John Beck at the request of 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan’s request and the 49ers’ coaching staff provided them with a list of drills that they wanted him to work on ahead of Monday’s Pro Day.

Graziano explains that San Francisco effectively designed the workout and will have a hand in administering it.

There will be other teams on hand tomorrow including the Falcons and Washington.

Graziano notes that Beck also works with Ohio State QB Justin Fields as well.

Lance, 20, is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class and he’s widely expected to be a top-10 pick.

During his college career at NDSU, Lance threw for 2,947 while completing 65 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and one interception over the course of 19 games. He also rushed 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Washington as the news is available.