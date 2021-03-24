49ers Eyeing Potential Trade For Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew?

Jeremy Fowler says rumors persist that the 49ers are planning a trade for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew.

San Francisco has been in the market for a veteran backup quarterback this offseason but so far has come up empty. Minshew would provide starting experience for the 49ers behind current presumed starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Minshew has been tossed out as a potential trade candidate to watch this offseason, given that Jacksonville is expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on Trevor Lawrence.

While teams have reportedly reached out to Jacksonville, Jaguars HC Urban Meyer told reporters recently they aren’t fielding offers for Minshew “at this point.”

However, it’s worth noting that the Jaguars are just signed QB C.J. Beathard who has extensive starting experience and already have 2020 sixth-round QB Jake Luton as well who made a couple of starts last year.

Minshew, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of 585,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Minshew appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on a potential Minshew trade as the news is available.