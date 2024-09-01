49ers First-Round WR Ricky Pearsall Released From Hospital

The 49ers released a statement on Sunday announcing that first-round WR Ricky Pearsall has been released from the hospital after being shot in the chest during a robbery in San Francisco on Saturday.

Pearsall’s mother posted on her Facebook account that he had been shot through the chest, with the bullet exiting his back without hitting any of his vital organs.

The attempted robbery took place as Pearsall was headed to a signing event. His attacker attempted to take his Rolex and a struggle for a gun ensued which ended with both Pearsall and the assailant being shot and hospitalized. The suspect was taken into custody in stable condition.

Pearsall missed some of training camp after suffering a hamstring injury that led to him being placed on the non-football injury list and is now facing yet another setback after this incident.

Pearsall, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 31 overall pick signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that includes a $5,778,969 signing bonus and will carry a $2,239,742 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Pearsall appeared in 55 games and recorded 159 receptions for 2,420 yards (15.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Pearsall as the news is available.