49ers GM John Lynch ‘Fairly Confident’ About TE George Kittle Returning To Practice Next Week

49ers GM John Lynch said he is “fairly confident” that TE George Kittle will be designated to return from injured reserve next week, per Matt Barrows.

“I do believe we’re nearing, we’re getting there,” Lynch said.

Kittle injured his hamstring in Sunday’s Week 1 win and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Last week, San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle is more likely to return by Week 7, so this confirms that timeline for the veteran tight end.

Kittle will have 21 days to practice before being activated from injured reserve once he’s fficially designated to return.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle has appeared in one game for the 49ers and caught all four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown.