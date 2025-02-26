49ers Have Discussed Extension For TE George Kittle

49ers GM John Lynch revealed Wednesday that he and the reps for TE George Kittle have had some talks about a potential extension, per Nick Wagoner.

Lynch admitted there are some issues with timing and some other big business items the 49ers will need to focus on first but he says the team wants Kittle to retire as a 49er.

“That’s something we all want to see become a reality,” Lynch said.

Kittle is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and is set to make a base salary of $14.4 million.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Kittle appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

