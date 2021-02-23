49ers Have Had Preliminary Talks With FB Kyle Juszczyk

According to Josina Anderson, the 49ers and FB Kyle Juszczyk have had some preliminary talks on a new deal.

However, the team is still waiting to figure out how a new deal for Juszczyk would fit into their budget for 2021 with a limited salary cap.

Anderson adds Juszczyk is happy to return to San Francisco and also doesn’t mind the chance to test the open market.

Juszczyk, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

Juszczyk made a base salary of $5.05 million for the 2020 season. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Juszczyk played all 16 games for the 49ers and rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries (3.8 YPC) with two touchdowns to go along with 19 receptions for 202 yards receiving and four touchdowns.