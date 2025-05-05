49ers Having ‘Really Good Discussions’ With Brock Purdy Regarding Extension

49ers QB Brock Purdy‘s pending mega-extension has been the center of the team’s offseason, where they have had to make other tough roster choices with this deal looming.

Purdy has been in attendance to start offseason workouts, which is a positive sign for where negotiations are. San Francisco GM John Lynch spoke on where talks stand, saying the two sides have had positive dialogue towards an agreement.

“Yeah, I can tell you, we’ve made it a practice not to talk about negotiations. And that goes way back to when I was playing. I felt like that was my business and I didn’t want the world knowing it. So I’ve always been very sensitive to that,” Lynch said, via the Unbuttoned podcast. “But what I will tell you and can tell you is we’re having really good, positive discussions. When it gets done, I’m not sure. Hope sooner rather than later, but hope is not a strategy. So, we’re making progress. We’ve had good discussions.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic considers $50 million per year as the “floor” for Purdy’s next contract but she could see things settling in the $52-$53 million per year range.

The 49ers have been clear about their desire to retain Purdy all offseason and get a deal done before the new year begins.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

