49ers Hiring ESPN’s Brian Griese As QBs Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are hiring Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese as their quarterbacks coach on Kyle Shanahan’s staff.

Schefter mentions that Griese and Shanahan have known each other for years dating back to when Griese was playing for the Buccaneers and Shanahan was on their coaching staff.

Griese, 46, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 1998. He played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Bears.

Griese was hired by ESPN as an analyst for the 2009 season. He eventually worked his way up to the Monday Night Football booth in 2020.