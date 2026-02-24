49ers Hiring Former Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As Personnel Executive

49ers GM John Lynch said they are hiring former Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as a personnel executive on Tuesday, per Matt Barrows.

It marks a return to San Francisco for Adofo-Mensah, who served as their manager and director of football research and development from 2013 to 2019.

Adofo-Mensah, 44, was hired as Cleveland’s VP of Football Operations in March of 2020. He was also with the San Francisco 49ers for seven years and served for nearly three years as their director of football research and development.

Minnesota hired him as their GM prior to the 2022 season, where he served until this offseason. The Vikings elected to fire Adofo-Mensah in January.

In Adofo-Mensah’s four years as GM with the Vikings, Minnesota has a record of 43-25 with a postseason record of 0-2.