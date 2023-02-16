49ers Hiring Klint Kubiak For ‘Top Role’ On Offensive Staff

The 49ers are hiring Broncos QB coach Klint Kubiak for a “top role” on their offense staff, according to Tom Pelissero.

Kubiak interviewed with the Texans this offseason for their run game coordinator role.

He was also a candidate for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator positon.

Kubiak, 35, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.