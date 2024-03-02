49ers Hiring Nick Sorensen As New DC, Brandon Staley As Assistant Head Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are hiring Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator and former Chargers HC Brandon Staley as their assistant head coach.

Sorensen, 45, played 10 years in the NFL for the Dolphins, Rams, Jaguars and Browns. He took his first coaching job with the Seahawks as their secondary coach in 2013 and stayed in Seattle for eight years.

He was then hired as the Jaguars special teams coordinator back in 2021 yet he was not retained by the team back in February of 2022. Sorensen went on to work as a defensive assistant with the 49ers as well as a defensive passing game coordinator and nickels coach for the 2023 season.

Staley, 41, began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for several schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison, and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021. However, the Chargers opted to move on from Staley during the 2023 season.

He drew interest from the Dolphins, Packers, and Rams for their defensive coordinator jobs, but didn’t land any of them this cycle. He will now replace fellow former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as the 49ers assistant head coach.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.