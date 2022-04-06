49ers Host DE Kemoko Turay For Visit

According to Field Yates, the 49ers hosted DE Kemoko Turay for a visit on Wednesday.

Turay, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal with Indianapolis and stands to make a base salary of $954,400 for the 2020 season.

Turay is currently testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career.

In 2021, Turay appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 9 total tackles and five and a half sacks.