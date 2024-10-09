The San Francisco 49ers hosted five players for a workout on Wednesday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list of players includes:

DB Adrian Amos DB Terrell Burgess DT Zach Carter Jaleel Johnson CB Daryl Worley

Amos, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Amos played out the final year of his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to $4 million back in June of last year. However, he was later released during the season and would go on to finish out the year with the Texans.

He had a brief stint with the Jaguars this offseason and is once again a free agent.

In 2023, Amos appeared in 16 games for the Jets and Texans, recording 28 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.