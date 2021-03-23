49ers Hosted LB Nathan Gerry For Visit

Per Howard Balzer, the 49ers reported to the NFL transaction wire that they hosted LB Nathan Gerry for a visit.

Gerry entered last season as a starter for the Eagles but made his name as a core special teams player. He’d be a decent depth option for San Francisco.

Gerry, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round out of Nebraska in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Gerry was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury after seven games.

In 2020, Gerry appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 56 total tackles, one sack and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 68 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.