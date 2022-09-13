49ers Hosted Seven Running Backs For Visits, Signing RB Marlon Mack To PS

According to Field Yates, the 49ers hosted seven running backs after placing RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve. Adam Schefter reports that the team is signing RB Marlon Mack to their practice squad.

The following is the full list of backs visiting with the team:

Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal. He later caught on with the Texans during the 2022 offseason.

In 2021, Mack appeared in six games for the Colts and rushed 28 times for 101 yards (3.6 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.

Freeman, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract when he and the Falcons agreed to a five-year, $41.25 million extension that included $22 million guaranteed.

Freeman was set to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $6.3 million over the next two years of the agreement when the Falcons released him. The Giants later signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million only to release him.

The Bills later signed Freeman to their practice squad. He signed with the Saints during training camp but was released coming out of the preseason. He landed with the Ravens on their practice squad and was promoted to the active roster.

In 2021, Freeman appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and rushed for 576 yards on 133 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with five touchdowns.

Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers.

From there, the Jets signed Coleman to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in 2020 and brought him back on another one-year contract this past March.

In 2021, Coleman appeared in 11 games for the Jets, picking up 356 yards on 84 carries. He also added 49 yards receiving on 11 receptions and 317 kickoff return yards.