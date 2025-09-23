49ers Hosted Six Players For Tryouts Including DB Shilo Sanders

The San Francisco 49ers brought in a group of six free agents on Tuesday for tryouts heading into Week 4.

The full list includes:

Sanders, 25, began his career at South Carolina in 2019 before moving on to Jackson State and Colorado with his father, HC Deion Sanders, and brother, QB Shedeur Sanders.

He was named Second-team All-SWAC in 2021.

The Buccaneers signed Sanders to a contract after he went undrafted out of Colorado back in April. He was cut loose by Tampa Bay coming out of the preseason.

During his six years of college football, Sanders appeared in 52 games and made 33 starts. He recorded 217 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 13 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries. and seven forced fumbles