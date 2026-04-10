49ers Hosted Veteran CB Jack Jones For Visit

The San Francisco 49ers officially hosted free agent CB Jack Jones for a visit on Friday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

Jones, 28, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that included a signing bonus of $746,983. He was in the second year of the deal when the Patriots waived him midseason after multiple rules violations. The Raiders claimed Jones off waivers.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and set to make a little over $3 million for the 2025 season when the Raiders waived Jones last year. He quickly signed on with the Dolphins soon after.

In 2025, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 77 tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and six pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.