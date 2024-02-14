49ers Ink Four More Futures Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers have signed four more players to futures contracts, per the NFL transaction wire.

They signed DE Alex Barrett, DE Austin Bryant, C Corey Luciano and DT T.Y. McGill, who join a list that also includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bryant, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.2 million contract.

Bryant signed a one-year contract with the 49ers this past March. However, San Francisco released him coming out of the preseason before signing him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Bryant appeared in nine games and recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.